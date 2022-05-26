Invesco Ltd. Has $270.55 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,056 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.44% of CMS Energy worth $270,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,136,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $18,980,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,925,000 after buying an additional 250,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.