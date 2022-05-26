Invesco Ltd. Has $294.55 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of TransUnion worth $294,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,780,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 204,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

