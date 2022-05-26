Invesco Ltd. Has $304.29 Million Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 17.96% of USA Compression Partners worth $304,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -583.33%.

USAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

