Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.67% of PPG Industries worth $273,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 44,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $123.41 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.77.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.70.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

