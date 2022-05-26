Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,516,658 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,934,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516,658 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $258,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,736,000 after buying an additional 397,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

