Invesco Ltd. Purchases 172,734 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $268,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $2,110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 309.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day moving average is $161.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

