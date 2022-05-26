Invesco Ltd. Purchases 37,546 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $301,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

