Invesco Ltd. Purchases 58,790 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $317,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 146,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,930 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

NYSE:TSM opened at $90.41 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.