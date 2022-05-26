Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $311,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,187,000 after purchasing an additional 296,261 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.79.

Public Storage stock opened at $324.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.52 and its 200 day moving average is $358.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $277.10 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

