Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Down 80.7% in May

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the April 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ISEM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $349,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $417,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 470.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.