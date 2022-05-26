Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Trading Up 2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.62 and last traded at $87.62. Approximately 1,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.75.

