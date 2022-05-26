Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sientra (SIEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN):

5/25/2022 – Sientra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

5/13/2022 – Sientra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $5.00.

5/10/2022 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2022 – Sientra was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2022 – Sientra is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Sientra was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2022 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/29/2022 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,398. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 498.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at $2,160,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $3,178,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 40.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 529,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

