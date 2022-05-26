IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 359,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.58. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

