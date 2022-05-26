ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will report sales of $183.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. ironSource posted sales of $135.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $770.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.97 million to $780.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $976.14 million, with estimates ranging from $953.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ironSource.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Shares of NYSE:IS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,428,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. ironSource has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $13.14.
ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ironSource (IS)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.