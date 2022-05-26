ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will report sales of $183.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. ironSource posted sales of $135.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $770.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.97 million to $780.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $976.14 million, with estimates ranging from $953.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ironSource.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ironSource by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 16.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,428,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. ironSource has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

