iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA remained flat at $$64.77 on Thursday. 11,471,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.