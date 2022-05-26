iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Acquired by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEWJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 220,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,367,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

HEWJ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.03. 41,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,794. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.