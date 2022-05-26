iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 745.4% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 216.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IBTG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 10,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,589. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

