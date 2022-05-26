iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,354,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $99.54 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.148 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

