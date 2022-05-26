iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,399,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,578,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.