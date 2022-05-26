iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Boosted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.46. 789,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,897,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

