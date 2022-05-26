iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

