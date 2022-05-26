Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $564.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at about $983,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

