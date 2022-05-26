Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $107.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as low as $68.68 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 503729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.18.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.77.
In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
