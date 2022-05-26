Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $107.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as low as $68.68 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 503729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.18.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after acquiring an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,700,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.