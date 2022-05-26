Jag Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,888,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 48.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 488,272.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 122,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,068 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.40. 8,040,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,358,102. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.