Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $18,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE CRL traded up $6.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.21. 411,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.26. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.20 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.13.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.