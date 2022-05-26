Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $6.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.97. 1,363,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

