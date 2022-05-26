Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in United Rentals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

URI traded up $9.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.84. 747,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.76 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.70. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

