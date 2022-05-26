Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $72,809,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE traded up $4.54 on Thursday, hitting $347.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.77. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $307.64 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

