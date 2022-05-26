Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 8,411 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $33,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,554,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Trade Desk stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. 13,543,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,854,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.48, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

