Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,745,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,548,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $39.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,155.85. 1,858,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,495.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,687.92.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

