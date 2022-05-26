James Joughin Acquires 311,200 Shares of Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Rating) insider James Joughin bought 311,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,916.80 ($14,125.39).

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70.

About Spirit Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides telecommunication, cloud, managed IT, and cyber security services to small, medium, and enterprise size businesses in Australia. The company offers managed IT services; cyber security; work from home; back-up internet connections and unified communications; personal and business internet; and IT support services.

