Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 312,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,445. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

