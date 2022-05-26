Jason D. Peterson Sells 400 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $305.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

