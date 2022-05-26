JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.70

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCDXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €27.50 ($29.26) to €22.70 ($24.15) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.72) to €16.90 ($17.98) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.