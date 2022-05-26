JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 537.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 577.86 ($7.27).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.52) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 116.90 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 311.13.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

