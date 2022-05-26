Jefferies Financial Group Cuts AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $24.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AUDC. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

AudioCodes stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

