Jefferies Financial Group Cuts IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Price Target to $2.75

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE IRNT opened at $2.88 on Monday. IronNet has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

IronNet ( NYSE:IRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $93,270.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $34,886.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock worth $5,663,172 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth $47,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 103.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $15,220,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $10,230,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

