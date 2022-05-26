Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $475.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Shopify from $630.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $938.84.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $333.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $914.01. Shopify has a 12-month low of $308.06 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shares of Shopify are going to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

