Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $110.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zendesk’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.30.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $92.19 on Monday. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,551,000 after acquiring an additional 595,600 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

