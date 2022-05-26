Jeffrey A. Graves Buys 10,141 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE DDD opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.38.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

