Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.76) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Jet2 in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.13) price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.16).

Shares of JET2 opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 912.40 ($11.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,444.80 ($18.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,186.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,181.68.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

