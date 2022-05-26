JMP Securities Trims Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Target Price to $110.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $71.98 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
