John Landry Buys 5,000 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CFO John Landry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,414.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 993,350 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after buying an additional 793,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,339,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 269,504 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

