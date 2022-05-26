John W. Schlosser Sells 1,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

