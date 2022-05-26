Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.