JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Price Target to GBX 180

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

