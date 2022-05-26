JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 78

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 78 ($0.98) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.08.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.