Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,880 ($23.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.62) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,235 ($15.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,240.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,514.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 38.08. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 995.50 ($12.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,100 ($26.43).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

