Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 110.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.