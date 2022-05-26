Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 4,689 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.01 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

